9 September 2025 Build 19912116 Edited 9 September 2025 – 13:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
ADDED

  • Buy Menu is now in every single Game Mode except Gun Game & Free For All so players won't have to go to the Lobby to change their weapons.

    If "Allowed Weapons" is set to something other than "ALL", you can only get that type of weapon in the Buy Menu.

  • Inventory now has a new tab called "Loadout" where you can see what skins you have equipped for weapons.

  • Added "Allowed Weapons" info to Session List.

  • Gun Game melee will be the one you have equipped instead of a pre-defined one.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved how items are showed in Lootbox 'preview' UI.

  • Updated Remmington 870 - Rainbow, Revolver - Forest, Glock-18 - Sky, Butcher - Rust, Axe - Sunset and AUG - Green Start weapon icons.

  • Improvements to Steam Inventory item fetching and performance in general.

FIXES

  • Possible fix for a rare case where Network Runner wouldn't get shutdown properly after leaving a session.

  • Fixed FOV not being applied.

  • Fixed not being able to exit Item Inspect.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2257911
Windows 64-bit Depot 2257913
