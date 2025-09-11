HOTFIX Out Now

Greetings Ectypes! Thank you for all the great feedback on the Cross play update, and not least your patience while we've been tracking down and fixing the annoying progression bug!

Hotfix Issue Addressed

Bugfix: Fixed issue on console where progress was not saved due to authentication tokens timing out. This resulted in profile data (progression, levels, items, saves, etc) being reverted upon restarting the game. The authentication issue also resulted in text and voice chat going offline.

If you've been affected by the issue and have not received compensation for the lost progress, follow the instructions on one of the following:



Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/joinvoidcrew/comments/1n99kfm/lost_progress_on_consoles_get_compensation/

Discord: https://discord.com/channels/814811296390053888/1413560556580900864

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1063420/discussions/0/603040419439407807/

What about the ship update intended for this week?

Considering the amount of people affected by the "lost progression" issue, we wanted to fix this first and foremost. This does mean that our planned content update has to go through a delayed round of console certification, since inserting the hotfix shifts the queue around. We intend to release the content update (with the Striker ship) as soon as possible, but there will be a minor delay while our new console partners certify the update.

If you are having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!

Sincerely, The Hutlihut Games Crew