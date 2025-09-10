 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19912032 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

5.1.3 - ad6d6396 - Release


Troopers!

A patch has been deployed to fix a number of issues following the release of the major campaign update.

We are aware this does not yet resolve all issues that have been reported so far but we are working on a bigger patch to address these as soon as possible.


Changelog

Base game missions:

  • [1] Pacification: Fixed incorrect “reinforcements disabled” display.

  • [8] Tide Breaker: Increased supply at start of the second defensive line.

  • [12] Razor River: Increased starting supply.

Urban Onslaught missions:

  • [3] Traffic Stop: Fixed case where the mission could get stuck.

Texts & tooltips:

  • Fixed in-game description for achievement “An army of angels”.

  • Fixed reinforcements & transportation button tooltips.

  • Note: English translation only, other languages following soon.

Units:

  • Decreased Bombardier Bugs blast damage against infantry squads.

  • Increased hitpoints of the Fortis E-Pulse Troopers’ Field Barricade.

  • Decreased blast radius from Raged Royal Guard.

  • Marines are available again in Steam Workshop scenarios.

Misc fixes:

  • Fixed units with turrets not rotating to fire at their target.

  • Fixed target priority button crashing in some Workshop scenarios.

Some of the key issues that are still being worked on:

  • Further mission and unit balancing

  • Not unlockable achievements

  • Pathfinding issues

  • Long loading times

Changed files in this update

