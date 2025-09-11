 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19911966
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Increased the number of materials that the blacksmith merchant sells.
  • Increased the number of materials that can drop from a blacksmith's chest.
  • Reduced the maximum distance at which animal footsteps can be heard.
  • Fixed typos.
  • Fixed an issue where some books were added to your library bookshelf that shouldn't have been, causing the total to exceed the maximum number of books.
  • Added consume animations for potatoes and cheese, and made them hotkeyable.
  • Fixed errors that could occur if you died and exited to the main menu before reviving.
  • Added display of recipe result and component coin values when inspecting them in the crafting interface.
  • Added quotes around the "Tranquility" painting name to keep it consistent with other painting names.
  • Added a save indicator when selecting the save option from the escape menu.
  • Fixed an issue where some items could be salvaged that shouldn't have been.
  • Added an extra description to bait items to clarify that they are bait.

