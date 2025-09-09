Vendors will no longer always buy your items at full sell value



Sell price is impacted by Favor with the trader's faction (to be implemented in upcoming update)



Fixed issues with the width of inventory item descriptions sometimes changing while hovering items



After some issues with yesterday's update, the previous build had been temporarily rolled back overnight to resolve a major issue with inventory widget sizing. This is now fixed and the changelist from yesterday is live in this update.There is a small chance some saves could be affected by this update. If this occurs for you, it may be necessary to load a previous save game in a different location.Additional new changes in this patch include:Known Issues:There are some rare issues causing rounding errors with coppers (lowest currency denomination) that may sometimes cause trades to return you an extra 1 copper coin.