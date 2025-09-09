Important Note: There is a small chance some saves could be affected by this update. If this occurs for you, it may be necessary to load a previous save game in a different location.
Additional new changes in this patch include:
- Vendors will no longer always buy your items at full sell value
- Sell price is impacted by Favor with the trader's faction (to be implemented in upcoming update)
- Fixed issues with the width of inventory item descriptions sometimes changing while hovering items
Known Issues:There are some rare issues causing rounding errors with coppers (lowest currency denomination) that may sometimes cause trades to return you an extra 1 copper coin.
Changed files in this update