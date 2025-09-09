 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19911952 Edited 9 September 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
After some issues with yesterday's update, the previous build had been temporarily rolled back overnight to resolve a major issue with inventory widget sizing. This is now fixed and the changelist from yesterday is live in this update.

Important Note: There is a small chance some saves could be affected by this update. If this occurs for you, it may be necessary to load a previous save game in a different location.

Additional new changes in this patch include:
  • Vendors will no longer always buy your items at full sell value
  • Sell price is impacted by Favor with the trader's faction (to be implemented in upcoming update)
  • Fixed issues with the width of inventory item descriptions sometimes changing while hovering items

Known Issues:There are some rare issues causing rounding errors with coppers (lowest currency denomination) that may sometimes cause trades to return you an extra 1 copper coin.

