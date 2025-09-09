🩺🎃 Introducing: The Spooktacular Autumn Update — Halloween Comes to the Clinic! 🎃🩺

Fog rolls in around the entrance, lights flicker like a critical ECG, and the air smells oddly of pumpkin latte… and antiseptic? That’s right — Halloween is arriving at your clinic, and this time, it’s here not for souls… but for a full check-up!

🧙‍♀️ Our heroes — in festive costumes and lab coats!

The adorable little witch is now the Chief Therapist for Magical Ailments, and the stylish vampire has become the new Hematologist (he takes blood tests very seriously).

They’re already on duty, ready to diagnose patients, prescribe healing potions, and perform “soul-teleportation surgeries” — all strictly by schedule and in full compliance with hygiene regulations!

🧬 Limited-Time Collections — Only Once a Year!

To celebrate the season, we’re launching exclusive seasonal sets available only during Halloween.

These items will never return in this form again — collect them before the final night of the festival!

🔧 Improved Difficulty — Healing Just Got Smoother!

Based on your feedback, we’ve performed a full gameplay balance resuscitation and adjusted several challenging levels.

✨ Bug Fixes & Improvements

🩻 The celebration starts soon — jump into the game now!

With medically precise care,

The Development Team 🩺👻