Fixed
- Fixed compatibility check of Solar Bay Extreme; Older GPUs that are unable to run the test are properly shown as incompatible.
- Fixed GPU and monitor configuration detection, UI now properly shows if monitor is attached to the GPU in all scenarios.
- Fixed DLSS3 and DLSS4 feature tests not correctly detecting DLSS support on machines with multiple NVIDIA cards
- Fixed an issue where Steel Nomad test could incorrectly recompile shaders if a dxcompiler.dll file was found in system path. Precompiled shaders are now used at all times.
Changed files in this update