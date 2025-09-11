 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Borderlands® 4 Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19911818 Edited 11 September 2025 – 08:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a minor update. Benchmark scores are not affected.

Fixed
  • Fixed compatibility check of Solar Bay Extreme; Older GPUs that are unable to run the test are properly shown as incompatible.
  • Fixed GPU and monitor configuration detection, UI now properly shows if monitor is attached to the GPU in all scenarios.
  • Fixed DLSS3 and DLSS4 feature tests not correctly detecting DLSS support on machines with multiple NVIDIA cards
  • Fixed an issue where Steel Nomad test could incorrectly recompile shaders if a dxcompiler.dll file was found in system path. Precompiled shaders are now used at all times.

Changed files in this update

Windows 3DMark Content Depot 223851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link