Hey gang! We've got a fresh hotfix to adress some Mod Chip issues. Thanks to everyone who reported these.
Full Patch Notes
v 0.5.1770
Bug fixes
Fixed loadouts incorrectly tracking and manipulating data about other players' Parts and Mod Chips
Could lead to several issues, including Mod Chips being transferred between players or outright erased
Fixed single Mech Mod Chips equipped to damaged Parts (<50% integrity) not being saved in loadout
Could lead to the Mod Chip being lost upon exiting the game
Fixed the Equipped indicator on Mech Mod Chips sometimes persisting on unequipped Mod Chips
Have a good week, everyone!
//The FRAME BREAK TEAM
Changed files in this update