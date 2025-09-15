 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Marvel Rivals Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 September 2025 Build 19911783 Edited 16 September 2025 – 07:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey gang! We've got a fresh hotfix to adress some Mod Chip issues. Thanks to everyone who reported these.

Full Patch Notes

v 0.5.1770

Bug fixes

  • Fixed loadouts incorrectly tracking and manipulating data about other players' Parts and Mod Chips

    • Could lead to several issues, including Mod Chips being transferred between players or outright erased

  • Fixed single Mech Mod Chips equipped to damaged Parts (<50% integrity) not being saved in loadout

    • Could lead to the Mod Chip being lost upon exiting the game

  • Fixed the Equipped indicator on Mech Mod Chips sometimes persisting on unequipped Mod Chips

Have a good week, everyone!

//The FRAME BREAK TEAM



Changed files in this update

Depot 1677111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link