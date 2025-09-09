NEW:- Additional colored cursors were added to the settings, these will affect the "combat" mode color of the cursor for visibility issues
- Added a portable Boon Pillar as a furniture option at the Expedition store
- Added a Shrouded Isles quick teleport as a furniture option at the Expedition store
FIXED:- The 17th glyph wasn't rendering inside the attunement room, it does now
- Chat disappearing while fishing has been resolved
- Typing being not possible in the attunement room should now also be fixed
Changed files in this update