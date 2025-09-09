 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19911702
Update notes via Steam Community
In this exciting episode of HamSumo:

On their hunt for the fallen Star that crashed Captain Ham's ship, Hamozuna tells the Captain the legend of the Lightning Sumo God, Take-Hamazuchi. With the Lightning Blade stolen, and Stars falling from the sky, history may be repeating itself... but not if Hamoichi can stop it!




