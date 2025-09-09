🎃 The Spooktacular Autumn Update — Coming Soon to Your Restaurant! 🍁

Fog slowly creeps through the streets, windows start to gather cobwebs, and the air carries the scent of pumpkin pie and a hint of magic…

Halloween is on its way, bringing a fresh wave of cozy chills, spooky charm, and delicious surprises!

But don’t light the candles just yet — the best is just a couple of weeks away.

🧙‍♀️ Our heroes are already in costume and getting ready!

They’ve pulled out their most mysterious outfits from storage and are preparing for the most magical night of the year:

🧙‍♀️ The adorable little witch will become the magical head chef — cooking over a cauldron, chanting spells over soups, and personally delivering dishes with a puff of smoke and a spark of magic.

🧛 The stylish vampire will take his place at the register — accepting payments with flawless politeness, handling orders, and listening to even the strangest requests (yes, ghosts still want salt-free meals).

They’re already in the kitchen… but staying in the shadows for now. Their grand debut is just around the corner!

🎃 Exclusive Collections — Only for Halloween!

We’ve prepared three unique sets, available only during the holiday season.

❗ These items will be available for a limited time only and will vanish after Halloween ends. Don’t miss your chance to create a truly atmospheric restaurant!

🔧 Improved Difficulty — Smoother & More Enjoyable

Based on your feedback, we’ve fine-tuned several levels

✨ Bug Fixes & Improvements

🍁 Stay tuned — the celebration begins in just a couple of weeks!

In the meantime, prepare your kitchen, dust off the broom, and get into the spooky spirit.



With a wisp of magic and the whisper of pumpkins,

The Development Team 🎃✨