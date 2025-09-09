🎃 The Spooktacular Autumn Update — Coming Soon to Your Restaurant! 🍁
Fog slowly creeps through the streets, windows start to gather cobwebs, and the air carries the scent of pumpkin pie and a hint of magic…
Halloween is on its way, bringing a fresh wave of cozy chills, spooky charm, and delicious surprises!
But don’t light the candles just yet — the best is just a couple of weeks away.
🧙♀️ Our heroes are already in costume and getting ready!
They’ve pulled out their most mysterious outfits from storage and are preparing for the most magical night of the year:
🧙♀️ The adorable little witch will become the magical head chef — cooking over a cauldron, chanting spells over soups, and personally delivering dishes with a puff of smoke and a spark of magic.
🧛 The stylish vampire will take his place at the register — accepting payments with flawless politeness, handling orders, and listening to even the strangest requests (yes, ghosts still want salt-free meals).
They’re already in the kitchen… but staying in the shadows for now. Their grand debut is just around the corner!
🎃 Exclusive Collections — Only for Halloween!
We’ve prepared three unique sets, available only during the holiday season.
❗ These items will be available for a limited time only and will vanish after Halloween ends. Don’t miss your chance to create a truly atmospheric restaurant!
🔧 Improved Difficulty — Smoother & More Enjoyable
Based on your feedback, we’ve fine-tuned several levels
✨ Bug Fixes & Improvements
🍁 Stay tuned — the celebration begins in just a couple of weeks!
In the meantime, prepare your kitchen, dust off the broom, and get into the spooky spirit.
With a wisp of magic and the whisper of pumpkins,
The Development Team 🎃✨
Changed files in this update