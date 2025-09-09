 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19911538 Edited 9 September 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Fixed the pivot point of some destructible roadside objects
  • Improved camera behavior when using the “toggle” tool mode instead of "hold"
  • Improved tow truck hook functionality
  • Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to be thrown off the map when combining vehicles with multiple trailers






