🛠 Patch Notes:
- Fixed the pivot point of some destructible roadside objects
- Improved camera behavior when using the “toggle” tool mode instead of "hold"
- Improved tow truck hook functionality
- Fixed a bug that caused vehicles to be thrown off the map when combining vehicles with multiple trailers
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Changed files in this update