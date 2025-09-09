Two months have passed, which felt like an eternity, and we are closing in on a new version.

To start off, the playtest has been updated with the Artifact gameplay.



I’ve tuned down the gameplay for faster testing:

Artifacts can be found very quickly

Reinforcements arrive within a minute

Aliens will try to retake the Artifact 20 minutes after it was lost

A lot less aliens spawn

You can switch your power, which later will be permanent for the season



The goal is to see if any bugs remain, if the Artifact loops work correctly, and if all powers function properly.

Once it goes live, I’ll look at proper balancing—which will most likely be an ongoing process for a while.



Note that this is the foundation of the Artifact gameplay. I left out many things that might be added in the future. For example, I’ve planned out a more extensive capture system and a building system for defensive structures.