9 September 2025 Build 19911322
- Your last played level is now saved in game data, so you can pick up where you left off in the World Map between play sessions
- Added a few more objects that were missing from Acuvacs House. Should be able to achieve 100% object completion now
- Input rebindings in settings now correctly save/load between sessions and have reset buttons for each action to reset overrides to default bindings
- Puzzle Piece collectibles, as well as any first-time disposed objects that are ‘new’ to the Acuvac House collection will correctly display as a callout in bonus levels where they weren’t showing up before
- Further prop object optimizations and fixes game-wide
- Discord community button added to splash
- Increased Bump Force to make getting unstuck a little easier
- Fixed being able to pause during loading screen transition from world map for certain levels
- Fixed bug where hanging tube chutes wouldn’t suck up objects placed directly inside the mouth

Grocery Store & Shopping Spree Updates
- Added more than 50 new unique textures to food and grocery objects
- "Canteloupe" prop name changed to "Melon" - players will need to dispose of it again to have it in their house
- Fixed Baguettes in Shopping Spree - now worth 3 dollars instead of 0

Arcade Updates
- Updated Light Wall with sounds, button tweening, and made it easier to interact with. Also the dead pixel has finally been fixed. Hurah!
- Hammer game thresholds changed with new audio
- Added sound effects to various arcade machines around the Arcade
- Added camera offsets that tilts up when interacting with the Hammer Strength and Bachingo games in the Arcade so it’s easier to see
- Fixed bowling pin audio so it’s not as loud as in the bowling minigame
- Fixed gravity defying bugs in Gamebot's physics interactions

Plaza Updates
- Fixed HUD anchor issues with water display text
- Fixed missing medal popups when completing objectives
- Optimizations to reduce frame lag when washing car

Bank Updates
- Fixed bug with giant vault key where it would stay attached to Acuvac’s nozzle while animating out inside the vault door lock
- Fixed overlapping window breaking audio

Loft Updates
- Added some texture to the elevator sides to make its movement more readable
- Adjustments to background buildings that were far away and clipping

Arena Updates
- Fixed mouth material on Cat Chainsaw Bot
- Missile ammo hud updated to appear alongside the second boss in the Arena
- Lighting adjustments so the Arena is brighter

Additional Level Updates
- Fixed missing sounds on funiture in Target Shoot Apartment
- Leaf and paper piles have added audio and award clean score
- Disposal and out of bounds kill volumes fixed outside windows in Pub
- Fixed weird floor collider spot in Flower Field, and added colliders to the surrounding trees
- Added unique results feedback dialogue to Love Hotel
- Fixed Gas Station car wheels so they dont explode when gasoline is sprayed on them
- Fixed clipping flame audio in Fire Rescue

