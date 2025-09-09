- Your last played level is now saved in game data, so you can pick up where you left off in the World Map between play sessions

- Added a few more objects that were missing from Acuvacs House. Should be able to achieve 100% object completion now

- Input rebindings in settings now correctly save/load between sessions and have reset buttons for each action to reset overrides to default bindings

- Puzzle Piece collectibles, as well as any first-time disposed objects that are ‘new’ to the Acuvac House collection will correctly display as a callout in bonus levels where they weren’t showing up before

- Further prop object optimizations and fixes game-wide

- Discord community button added to splash

- Increased Bump Force to make getting unstuck a little easier

- Fixed being able to pause during loading screen transition from world map for certain levels

- Fixed bug where hanging tube chutes wouldn’t suck up objects placed directly inside the mouth



Grocery Store & Shopping Spree Updates

- Added more than 50 new unique textures to food and grocery objects

- "Canteloupe" prop name changed to "Melon" - players will need to dispose of it again to have it in their house

- Fixed Baguettes in Shopping Spree - now worth 3 dollars instead of 0



Arcade Updates

- Updated Light Wall with sounds, button tweening, and made it easier to interact with. Also the dead pixel has finally been fixed. Hurah!

- Hammer game thresholds changed with new audio

- Added sound effects to various arcade machines around the Arcade

- Added camera offsets that tilts up when interacting with the Hammer Strength and Bachingo games in the Arcade so it’s easier to see

- Fixed bowling pin audio so it’s not as loud as in the bowling minigame

- Fixed gravity defying bugs in Gamebot's physics interactions



Plaza Updates

- Fixed HUD anchor issues with water display text

- Fixed missing medal popups when completing objectives

- Optimizations to reduce frame lag when washing car



Bank Updates

- Fixed bug with giant vault key where it would stay attached to Acuvac’s nozzle while animating out inside the vault door lock

- Fixed overlapping window breaking audio



Loft Updates

- Added some texture to the elevator sides to make its movement more readable

- Adjustments to background buildings that were far away and clipping



Arena Updates

- Fixed mouth material on Cat Chainsaw Bot

- Missile ammo hud updated to appear alongside the second boss in the Arena

- Lighting adjustments so the Arena is brighter



Additional Level Updates

- Fixed missing sounds on funiture in Target Shoot Apartment

- Leaf and paper piles have added audio and award clean score

- Disposal and out of bounds kill volumes fixed outside windows in Pub

- Fixed weird floor collider spot in Flower Field, and added colliders to the surrounding trees

- Added unique results feedback dialogue to Love Hotel

- Fixed Gas Station car wheels so they dont explode when gasoline is sprayed on them

- Fixed clipping flame audio in Fire Rescue