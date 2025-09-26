Update 1 introduces a variety of new features, gameplay changes, fixes, and modding improvements and is available on all platforms
✨New Features
Heretic: Added original game's Firemace placement randomization (albeit with 100% spawn chance instead of the original's 75%)
Added option to disable cutscene subtitles in Accessibility menu
Added option to restore original two-button press behavior when selecting inventory items
Added option to restore original behavior where flying forward or backward will keep you at the same height, regardless of looking up or down
Added option to disable weapon animation smoothing
Added 'look up', 'look down', and 'center view' key bindings
Allow use of more buttons to advance through intermission text screens
Gameplay Modifiers menu is now accessible from episode and player class screens, instead of just difficulty selection
🔀Changes
Hexen: Buffed Bloodscourge damage and adjusted autoaim behavior to work better with large crowds of enemies
Hexen: Slightly increased attack speed of Timon's Axe
Hexen: Decreased Quietus mana usage from 14 of each type to 10
Hexen: Slightly increased Wraithverge mana usage from 18 to 20
Hexen: Improved smoothness of weapon attack animations for the weapons: Timon's Axe, Hammer of Retribution, Mace of Contrition, Wraithverge, Sapphire Wand, and Bloodscourge
Improved smoothness of weapon raise and lower animations
Disable menu ambience if music soundtrack is set to None
🧑🏭Fixes
Automap now scrolls at a consistent speed regardless of screen resolution
Automap now zooms more quickly when using a mouse wheel
Strafe left and right keys will now cancel each other out to match original game behavior
Monsters can no longer be pushed off ledges by player weapon attacks
Triggers can no longer be skipped in certain circumstances when sliding along walls
Enemy missiles will no longer fire slightly downward, preventing incorrectly exploding on certain windowsills
Monster melee attacks no longer have infinite height
Multiplayer scoreboards will no longer show zeroed out stats in certain cases
Fixed cases where disabling viewbob would cause weapon sprites to offset incorrectly
Locked door messages will no longer print if door is activated from back side
Fixed strafe modifier key not working for mouse or controller movement
Fixed missing accented glyphs in supported languages when using Classic typeface
Prevented messages at the top of the screen from being stuck after loading certain save games
Heretic: The Chaos Serpent in Faith Renewed will no longer shoot fireballs over the player’s head
Heretic: Gauntlets will no longer push enemies backward
Heretic: Fixed status bar not redrawing correctly on level transition if crossfade option is disabled
Heretic: Shadowspheres will now correctly penalize enemy aiming at the player
Heretic: Fix black box on Firemace sprite
Hexen: Fixed cases where weapon sprites for certain melee weapons (e.g. Cleric Mace) would occasionally jitter
Hexen: Fixed explosions having infinite height
Hexen: Messages for switch sequences in Deathkings will now print properly
🗺️🔀🧑🏭Level Changes & Fixes
Heretic: Fixed inconsistent blood floor texture behavior; blood floors will no longer deal damage)
Heretic: Fixed inconsistencies between types of locked door textures to be consistent with original game
Heretic: E1M6: Fixed an instance of overlapping monsters on Hard difficulty
Heretic: E2M1: Removed a few Weredragons in singleplayer, for a bit less grind
Heretic: E2M2: Remove mid-air floating stalactite
Heretic: E2M5: Fixed non-damaging lava sector around yellow key
Heretic: E2M7: Remove unreachable enemies from disabled green key track on easier difficulty modes
Heretic: E3M5: Fixed gargoyles getting randomly stuck on hanging corpses
Heretic: E3M6: Remove out-of-bounds Quartz Flask which caused 100% items being unobtainable
Heretic: E4M2: Fixed softlock caused by skipping triggers for lowering the yellow key pyramid
Heretic: E5M1: Fixed unobtainable secrets; add additional Tome of Power to maze area
Heretic: E5M2: Fixed missing texture on waterfall steps after blue door
Heretic: E5M3: "Pod-walk" and "Barrel-walk" sections are no longer required to reach the non-secret exit
Heretic: E5M5: Fixed unobtainable secrets
Heretic: E5M6: Fixed sky-pillar cutoff when viewing the starting area from the secret ledge outdoors
Faith Renewed: E5M1: Fixed unobtainable secret
Faith Renewed: E1M3: Fixed softlock caused by progressing beyond the green doors without a green key
Faith Renewed: E1M6: Fixed non-lava damaging floor sector
Faith Renewed: E1M7: Fixed unintended skip to yellow key and softlock caused by leaping into firepits near start
Faith Renewed: E1M9: Fixed being able to escape beyond the playable bounds of the map in certain areas
Vestiges of Grandeur: Serpent Temple: Fixed portals to Garden of Medea and Korax's Domain only being usable one time
Vestiges of Grandeur: Korax's Domain: Fixed softlock when choosing incorrectly for the final puzzle switch
Vestiges of Grandeur: Korax's Domain: Fixed co-op shortcut teleporter only being usable one time
🪟Microsoft Store
✨New Features
Added support for using the Windows virtual keyboard for text inputs
🔀Changes
Removed option for exclusive fullscreen to fix some issues with Game Bar overlays and to allow virtual keyboard to work
🛠️🔀Modding Changes
Added warning that the mod uploader is not available when using a controller
Heretic: Added a new non-randomized Firemace actor that can be placed in custom maps
Heretic: Resolved issue where wand start option was not available when launching Heretic mods
Heretic: Removed ambient sound limit
Heretic: Removed D'Sparil boss teleport spot limit
Heretic: Sector type 4 will now visually scroll again
Added WF_AUTOAIMFARTHEST flag for weapons; instructs weapon to priortize the furthest available target for autoaim, rather than the nearest
Added A_MStaffAttackEX (customizable Bloodscourge attack) codepointer
Fix issue when setting playerclass flags in EXDEFS
A_RadiusDamage now has flags for customizing behavior
Added 'endpalette' and 'enddemon' UMAPINFO keys, allowing arbitrary maps to use finales for Heretic Episodes 2 and 3
Fix crash when loading certain old mods that utilize custom textures
Updated order of graphic lumps in IWADs to match the originals, to fix potential HUD display issues in community source ports
Moved UMAPINFO lump for Heretic to heretic_ex.wad, for better compatibility with community source ports
Only evaluate the -warp commandline option on first launch, not when switching games in the game selection screen
