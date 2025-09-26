 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 19911298 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1 introduces a variety of new features, gameplay changes, fixes, and modding improvements and is available on all platforms

✨New Features 

  • Heretic: Added original game's Firemace placement randomization (albeit with 100% spawn chance instead of the original's 75%)

  • Added option to disable cutscene subtitles in Accessibility menu

  • Added option to restore original two-button press behavior when selecting inventory items

  • Added option to restore original behavior where flying forward or backward will keep you at the same height, regardless of looking up or down

  • Added option to disable weapon animation smoothing

  • Added 'look up', 'look down', and 'center view' key bindings

  • Allow use of more buttons to advance through intermission text screens

  • Gameplay Modifiers menu is now accessible from episode and player class screens, instead of just difficulty selection

🔀Changes 

  • Hexen: Buffed Bloodscourge damage and adjusted autoaim behavior to work better with large crowds of enemies

  • Hexen: Slightly increased attack speed of Timon's Axe

  • Hexen: Decreased Quietus mana usage from 14 of each type to 10

  • Hexen: Slightly increased Wraithverge mana usage from 18 to 20

  • Hexen: Improved smoothness of weapon attack animations for the weapons: Timon's Axe, Hammer of Retribution, Mace of Contrition, Wraithverge, Sapphire Wand, and Bloodscourge

  • Improved smoothness of weapon raise and lower animations

  • Disable menu ambience if music soundtrack is set to None

🧑‍🏭Fixes 

  • Automap now scrolls at a consistent speed regardless of screen resolution

  • Automap now zooms more quickly when using a mouse wheel

  • Strafe left and right keys will now cancel each other out to match original game behavior

  • Monsters can no longer be pushed off ledges by player weapon attacks

  • Triggers can no longer be skipped in certain circumstances when sliding along walls

  • Enemy missiles will no longer fire slightly downward, preventing incorrectly exploding on certain windowsills

  • Monster melee attacks no longer have infinite height

  • Multiplayer scoreboards will no longer show zeroed out stats in certain cases

  • Fixed cases where disabling viewbob would cause weapon sprites to offset incorrectly

  • Locked door messages will no longer print if door is activated from back side

  • Fixed strafe modifier key not working for mouse or controller movement

  • Fixed missing accented glyphs in supported languages when using Classic typeface

  • Prevented messages at the top of the screen from being stuck after loading certain save games

  • Heretic: The Chaos Serpent in Faith Renewed will no longer shoot fireballs over the player’s head

  • Heretic: Gauntlets will no longer push enemies backward

  • Heretic: Fixed status bar not redrawing correctly on level transition if crossfade option is disabled

  • Heretic: Shadowspheres will now correctly penalize enemy aiming at the player

  • Heretic: Fix black box on Firemace sprite

  • Hexen: Fixed cases where weapon sprites for certain melee weapons (e.g. Cleric Mace) would occasionally jitter

  • Hexen: Fixed explosions having infinite height

  • Hexen: Messages for switch sequences in Deathkings will now print properly

🗺️🔀🧑‍🏭Level Changes & Fixes 

  • Heretic: Fixed inconsistent blood floor texture behavior; blood floors will no longer deal damage)

  • Heretic: Fixed inconsistencies between types of locked door textures to be consistent with original game

  • Heretic: E1M6: Fixed an instance of overlapping monsters on Hard difficulty

  • Heretic: E2M1: Removed a few Weredragons in singleplayer, for a bit less grind

  • Heretic: E2M2: Remove mid-air floating stalactite

  • Heretic: E2M5: Fixed non-damaging lava sector around yellow key

  • Heretic: E2M7: Remove unreachable enemies from disabled green key track on easier difficulty modes

  • Heretic: E3M5: Fixed gargoyles getting randomly stuck on hanging corpses

  • Heretic: E3M6: Remove out-of-bounds Quartz Flask which caused 100% items being unobtainable

  • Heretic: E4M2: Fixed softlock caused by skipping triggers for lowering the yellow key pyramid

  • Heretic: E5M1: Fixed unobtainable secrets; add additional Tome of Power to maze area

  • Heretic: E5M2: Fixed missing texture on waterfall steps after blue door

  • Heretic: E5M3: "Pod-walk" and "Barrel-walk" sections are no longer required to reach the non-secret exit

  • Heretic: E5M5: Fixed unobtainable secrets

  • Heretic: E5M6: Fixed sky-pillar cutoff when viewing the starting area from the secret ledge outdoors

  • Faith Renewed: E5M1: Fixed unobtainable secret

  • Faith Renewed: E1M3: Fixed softlock caused by progressing beyond the green doors without a green key

  • Faith Renewed: E1M6: Fixed non-lava damaging floor sector

  • Faith Renewed: E1M7: Fixed unintended skip to yellow key and softlock caused by leaping into firepits near start

  • Faith Renewed: E1M9: Fixed being able to escape beyond the playable bounds of the map in certain areas

  • Vestiges of Grandeur: Serpent Temple: Fixed portals to Garden of Medea and Korax's Domain only being usable one time

  • Vestiges of Grandeur: Korax's Domain: Fixed softlock when choosing incorrectly for the final puzzle switch

  • Vestiges of Grandeur: Korax's Domain: Fixed co-op shortcut teleporter only being usable one time

————————————————————————————————————————————————————

🪟Microsoft Store 

✨New Features 

  • Added support for using the Windows virtual keyboard for text inputs 

🔀Changes 

  • Removed option for exclusive fullscreen to fix some issues with Game Bar overlays and to allow virtual keyboard to work

————————————————————————————————————————————————————

🛠️🔀Modding Changes 

  • Added warning that the mod uploader is not available when using a controller

  • Heretic: Added a new non-randomized Firemace actor that can be placed in custom maps

  • Heretic: Resolved issue where wand start option was not available when launching Heretic mods

  • Heretic: Removed ambient sound limit

  • Heretic: Removed D'Sparil boss teleport spot limit

  • Heretic: Sector type 4 will now visually scroll again

  • Added WF_AUTOAIMFARTHEST flag for weapons; instructs weapon to priortize the furthest available target for autoaim, rather than the nearest

  • Added A_MStaffAttackEX (customizable Bloodscourge attack) codepointer

  • Fix issue when setting playerclass flags in EXDEFS

  • A_RadiusDamage now has flags for customizing behavior

  • Added 'endpalette' and 'enddemon' UMAPINFO keys, allowing arbitrary maps to use finales for Heretic Episodes 2 and 3

  • Fix crash when loading certain old mods that utilize custom textures

  • Updated order of graphic lumps in IWADs to match the originals, to fix potential HUD display issues in community source ports

  • Moved UMAPINFO lump for Heretic to heretic_ex.wad, for better compatibility with community source ports

  • Only evaluate the -warp commandline option on first launch, not when switching games in the game selection screen

Changed files in this update

