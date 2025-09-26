Update 1 introduces a variety of new features, gameplay changes, fixes, and modding improvements and is available on all platforms

Gameplay Modifiers menu is now accessible from episode and player class screens, instead of just difficulty selection

Allow use of more buttons to advance through intermission text screens

Added 'look up', 'look down', and 'center view' key bindings

Added option to restore original behavior where flying forward or backward will keep you at the same height, regardless of looking up or down

Added option to restore original two-button press behavior when selecting inventory items

Added option to disable cutscene subtitles in Accessibility menu

Heretic: Added original game's Firemace placement randomization (albeit with 100% spawn chance instead of the original's 75%)

Disable menu ambience if music soundtrack is set to None

Improved smoothness of weapon raise and lower animations

Hexen: Improved smoothness of weapon attack animations for the weapons: Timon's Axe, Hammer of Retribution, Mace of Contrition, Wraithverge, Sapphire Wand, and Bloodscourge

Hexen: Slightly increased Wraithverge mana usage from 18 to 20

Hexen: Decreased Quietus mana usage from 14 of each type to 10

Hexen: Buffed Bloodscourge damage and adjusted autoaim behavior to work better with large crowds of enemies

Automap now scrolls at a consistent speed regardless of screen resolution

Automap now zooms more quickly when using a mouse wheel

Strafe left and right keys will now cancel each other out to match original game behavior

Monsters can no longer be pushed off ledges by player weapon attacks

Triggers can no longer be skipped in certain circumstances when sliding along walls

Enemy missiles will no longer fire slightly downward, preventing incorrectly exploding on certain windowsills

Monster melee attacks no longer have infinite height

Multiplayer scoreboards will no longer show zeroed out stats in certain cases

Fixed cases where disabling viewbob would cause weapon sprites to offset incorrectly

Locked door messages will no longer print if door is activated from back side

Fixed strafe modifier key not working for mouse or controller movement

Fixed missing accented glyphs in supported languages when using Classic typeface

Prevented messages at the top of the screen from being stuck after loading certain save games

Heretic: The Chaos Serpent in Faith Renewed will no longer shoot fireballs over the player’s head

Heretic: Gauntlets will no longer push enemies backward

Heretic: Fixed status bar not redrawing correctly on level transition if crossfade option is disabled

Heretic: Shadowspheres will now correctly penalize enemy aiming at the player

Heretic: Fix black box on Firemace sprite

Hexen: Fixed cases where weapon sprites for certain melee weapons (e.g. Cleric Mace) would occasionally jitter

Hexen: Fixed explosions having infinite height