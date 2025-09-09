Bug Fixes:
- Warehouses 3 targeting and system data
- Campaign missions 05A and 05B reveal triggers updated to new format; fixed aircraft not launching in mission 05B (Northern Hammer)
- Ballistics now working properly with higher time compression
- Some holes on Enterprise
- Helicopter positions on Brooke
- Flight Deck "Available" update for selected loadout
- Claude V. Rickets -> Claude V. Ricketts
- Linear Campaign Loading Error
Improvements/Additions:
- Updated translations
- California CGN
- Lack of weapons blocks launch from a flight deck
- Flight Deck: Loadout availability calculation
- Aircraft can no longer take off from airbase if there is not enough ammo for its loadout, but abscence of ammunition does not block aircraft launch
