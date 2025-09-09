Bug Fixes:

Warehouses 3 targeting and system data



Campaign missions 05A and 05B reveal triggers updated to new format; fixed aircraft not launching in mission 05B (Northern Hammer)



Ballistics now working properly with higher time compression



Some holes on Enterprise



Helicopter positions on Brooke



Flight Deck "Available" update for selected loadout



Claude V. Rickets -> Claude V. Ricketts



Linear Campaign Loading Error



Improvements/Additions:

Updated translations



California CGN



Lack of weapons blocks launch from a flight deck



Flight Deck: Loadout availability calculation



Aircraft can no longer take off from airbase if there is not enough ammo for its loadout, but abscence of ammunition does not block aircraft launch



Hi everyone, here comes another patch release, fixing some issues with ballistics and some units. Also it adds a new unit, the California CGN!