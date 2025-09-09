 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19911280 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone, here comes another patch release, fixing some issues with ballistics and some units. Also it adds a new unit, the California CGN!

Bug Fixes:
  • Warehouses 3 targeting and system data
  • Campaign missions 05A and 05B reveal triggers updated to new format; fixed aircraft not launching in mission 05B (Northern Hammer)
  • Ballistics now working properly with higher time compression
  • Some holes on Enterprise
  • Helicopter positions on Brooke
  • Flight Deck "Available" update for selected loadout
  • Claude V. Rickets -> Claude V. Ricketts
  • Linear Campaign Loading Error

Improvements/Additions:
  • Updated translations
  • California CGN
  • Lack of weapons blocks launch from a flight deck
  • Flight Deck: Loadout availability calculation
  • Aircraft can no longer take off from airbase if there is not enough ammo for its loadout, but abscence of ammunition does not block aircraft launch

