The new playtest version is now available! There will be 3 maps, 6 heroes and 3 difficulty levels. The more detailed patch note is in the end of the post.



This is going to be the last playtest before the Demo release, so this one is very important for us. It’s going to be available till 13th Sept., and we would greatly appreciate your bug reports and feedback. You can also join our Discord and leave your thoughts there.



Then we will take a short break to polish everything. The Demo will be out on 17th September!



Thank you for your support and see you in the game :)





Patch notes for the current playtest:



- Added 3D unit previews to the information panel

- Adjusted fog at the edges of maps

- Changed the behavior of portal points. Now all open portals can exist simultaneously

- Added the ability for heroes who have joined from other factions to learn skills

- Added flag height adjustment depending on unit height

- Added the ability to select objects sequentially when clicking if one of them is hidden behind another



- Fixed a bug with applying royal decrees to units

- Fixed a save bug that prevented saving after loading or reset learned technologies

- Fixed a bug that caused towers to continue firing outside their range after selecting a target

- Fixed a bug that caused character/monster models to disappear

- Fixed a bug that caused the defense flag time to be displayed incorrectly and flags to remain highlighted after being destroyed

- Fixed a bug where units did not gain experience during tournaments

- Fixed a bug where tamed animals did not follow their owner

- Fixed a bug where towers could apply effects to already dead enemies



- Reworked the behavior of heroes for allied and enemy factions (not in our army)

- Fixed the ban on building racial and ideological guilds to work correctly

- Fixed a bug with endless waves of enemies on map 3

- Set up backgrounds for different types of heroes

- Fixed a bug with the offset of displayed unit and building positions on the minimap

- Fixed bugs and missing descriptions in the localization for many units



- Updated the mage model



- Changed the training camp model (player building)

- Changed the orc lair model

