Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.65, which contains fixes for a number of bugs.

Changelog:

Fixed assault on Saint-Erasmo quest no ending correctly and instead throwing the player into another event.

Fixed an error message that prevented the player from giving any trinkets to the squad members.

Finally fixed Francesca's disillusionment interaction (after 3 attempts).

Fixed learning civic talents in the circus becoming unavailable after you acquire the first one.

Fixed 'La Fortuna' quest not ending properly.

Fixed the quest description text in the Chinese localization not wrapping properly and becoming unreadable.

Fixed a number of smaller bugs and issues.

The work on fixing bugs and adding new content will continue and I hope to update all the localizations very soon!

I also apologize to everyone who was affected by these technical problems.

BUG REPORT

If you encounter any bugs in the game, you can post in this thread. This will make it easier for us to give you feedback.

PS. A message like "I have an error" will not solve the problem, please specify what kind of error appears, it will make it easier to fix it.

We kindly ask you to describe the issues you encounter in as much detail as possible, preferably with screenshots.

You can also write directly to this email: support@valkyrieinitiative.pro

Or contact us directly via Discord

Thank you!