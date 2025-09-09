 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910964 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • decreased grow times for higher bushes (and tree) in order to ease the - Everything maxed! - achievement grind
  • fixed issue where villagers worked less efficient upon having 666+ of them


Thanks from otterhands! 🦦🦦🦦

