The Rogue Bot ISAAC has dug up a Sword from deep within the depths of our game files, and he’s making it available to all, along with a Swords Only mutator, and the brand-new Virus game mode! Players will also be able to cosplay as their favorite rogue bot with the new “Mecha” Character, Helmet, and weapon skins!

For a full breakdown of all that’s new to the game, go check out the #dev-log channel in our Discord!

Introducing, Virus! A brand-new game mode.

In Virus, one player will become a virus-ridden bot with a sword, tasked with infecting others until there is no one left. All other players must fight to survive and avoid getting turned and infected! This new mode will be available on Crater and Stadium.

Slice your opponents to bits with the Sword Only Mutator!

Try out the new Swords Only mutator for custom lobbies and become a true expert in the art of vanquishing enemies with a fierce blade.

Mecha Character & Helmet Skins + Mecha Weapons DLC Bundle!

The awesome “Mecha” Character and Helmet skins are now available in the in-game store, enabling players to cosplay as their favorite rogue bot!

And that’s not all, because you’ll also be able to deck out your weaponry with the complementary “Mecha” DLC Weapon Skin Bundle inspired by towering anime mechs, including unmistakable sci-fi sounds!

As always, let us know what you think about the update on Discord and our socials, and see you all in the next update!

Happy dashing!

-TF