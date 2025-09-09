 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910848 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,
The latest update introduced a critical issue that, caused all items in player saves to disappear.
We have now released an emergency fix to resolve this problem.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this unexpected situation has caused 🙏
We will further strengthen our testing process to prevent similar issues in future updates.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

—— LALALA GAMES

