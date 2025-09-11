Balance Changes
- Shelter's un-upgraded active pattern was reduced and repair percentages frontloaded.
increasing the pattern is now a skill upgrade, and Shelter retains the same power and pattern as before at max skill upgrades.
- In campaign battles the first clear and defeats now cost 0 energy.
- Commanders path - Captain stages 15 and 21 have been changed from requiring equipment to now require defeating stage 4 of the relevant bounty instead
- Changes have been made to The Butcher offer contents.
- The first instance of each rare unit is automatically set as locked.
- EXP-bits and Credits rewards in Dispatch have been replaced with Crafting materials.
- A majority of normal campaign first clear extra rewards have been rebalanced and merged into regular success rewards.
- The amount of experience earned in Faction Ops has been lowered by half.
UI, Visual & Audio Changes
- Most combat ability VFX have been improved and where possible optimized, with a special focus on having unique visuals for Epic and Legendary units.
- The splash patterns of most abilities are now reflected in their visual effects.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong menu to open when upgrading equipment.
- Fixed an issue with Belladonna's passive, which could be applied after her death.
