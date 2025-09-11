 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Deadlock Hollow Knight Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19910833 Edited 11 September 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes


  • Shelter's un-upgraded active pattern was reduced and repair percentages frontloaded.
    increasing the pattern is now a skill upgrade, and Shelter retains the same power and pattern as before at max skill upgrades.
  • In campaign battles the first clear and defeats now cost 0 energy.
  • Commanders path - Captain stages 15 and 21 have been changed from requiring equipment to now require defeating stage 4 of the relevant bounty instead
  • Changes have been made to The Butcher offer contents.
  • The first instance of each rare unit is automatically set as locked.
  • EXP-bits and Credits rewards in Dispatch have been replaced with Crafting materials.
  • A majority of normal campaign first clear extra rewards have been rebalanced and merged into regular success rewards.
  • The amount of experience earned in Faction Ops has been lowered by half.


UI, Visual & Audio Changes


  • Most combat ability VFX have been improved and where possible optimized, with a special focus on having unique visuals for Epic and Legendary units.
  • The splash patterns of most abilities are now reflected in their visual effects.


Bug Fixes


  • Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong menu to open when upgrading equipment.
  • Fixed an issue with Belladonna's passive, which could be applied after her death.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3021541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link