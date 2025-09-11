 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19910791 Edited 11 September 2025 – 11:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
1.0.4.4 Changelog

  • Fixed Stage 2 Ice Lich Boss bug where Ice Lich would move out of boss room bounds and not return,

  • Fixed Stage 1 Rat King not spawning boon rewards on death,

  • Fixed Stage 2 Tombstone Golem also not spawning boon rewards on death,

  • Fixed 'Close Shave' Achievement to be triggering properly,

  • Adjusted Stage 5 Lenny boss attack patterns to slightly increase difficulty in requiring player to need to dodge more,

  • Decreased number of times a boss can spawn in a row run by run before a different boss is forced to spawn instead from 3 times in a row down to 2

