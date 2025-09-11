1.0.4.4 Changelog
Fixed Stage 2 Ice Lich Boss bug where Ice Lich would move out of boss room bounds and not return,
Fixed Stage 1 Rat King not spawning boon rewards on death,
Fixed Stage 2 Tombstone Golem also not spawning boon rewards on death,
Fixed 'Close Shave' Achievement to be triggering properly,
Adjusted Stage 5 Lenny boss attack patterns to slightly increase difficulty in requiring player to need to dodge more,
Decreased number of times a boss can spawn in a row run by run before a different boss is forced to spawn instead from 3 times in a row down to 2
