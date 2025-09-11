1.0.4.4 Changelog

Fixed Stage 2 Ice Lich Boss bug where Ice Lich would move out of boss room bounds and not return,

Fixed Stage 1 Rat King not spawning boon rewards on death,

Fixed Stage 2 Tombstone Golem also not spawning boon rewards on death,

Fixed 'Close Shave' Achievement to be triggering properly,

Adjusted Stage 5 Lenny boss attack patterns to slightly increase difficulty in requiring player to need to dodge more,