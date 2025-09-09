 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910753
Update notes via Steam Community

The V1.2 update for the Thuringian Forest is here! This update brings numerous bug fixes, improvements, and optimizations for the map and buses.

Fix Changelog V1.2:

🗺 Map

  • Various traffic rules adjusted

  • Pedestrian path Thierbach extended

  • Umlaut removed from Müller-Umlauf

  • AI bus paths blocked for commercial vehicles

🚌 Bus

  • UL-GT Euro 2: Mapping error on air intake grille corrected

  • Gear lever volume increased

  • 317 UL Euro 3: model-cfg error causing loading issues fixed

  • All UL-GT: Matrix lighting on alternative matrix switched to parking light

  • Dirt texture 315/Integro improved

  • All buses: Companion seat configuration adjusted according to Readme. Addition: value 4 for two seats

  • O550: Alternative wheelcaps now repaintable

  • All buses: All text fields, where possible, set to Alpha 2

  • Repaintable license plate added to all buses

  • UL Euro 3/FL: Stand heater control display fixed

  • Partially incomplete button functions in heating control without AC fixed

  • Turning radius reduced

  • Door/driver light optimized on door opening

  • Interior light on front AC moved

  • Typos on clipboard corrected

  • Bicycle trailer dimensions corrected (Attention: New mapping)

  • Bicycle trailer template added

  • Seat templates improved

  • New script constfile “_Custom_Settings” for game controller, sound, and realism settings

  • New steering sounds (servo pump and tire squeal)

  • Transmission control details improved

  • Matrix brightness increased

Miscellaneous

  • Eichichtsee bus stop corrected on line map

  • Material error at Lichtentanne swimming hall fixed

  • Collision meshes adjusted

💨 Enjoy driving through the Thuringian Forest!

Changed files in this update

