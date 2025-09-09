The V1.2 update for the Thuringian Forest is here! This update brings numerous bug fixes, improvements, and optimizations for the map and buses.
Fix Changelog V1.2:
🗺 Map
Various traffic rules adjusted
Pedestrian path Thierbach extended
Umlaut removed from Müller-Umlauf
AI bus paths blocked for commercial vehicles
🚌 Bus
UL-GT Euro 2: Mapping error on air intake grille corrected
Gear lever volume increased
317 UL Euro 3: model-cfg error causing loading issues fixed
All UL-GT: Matrix lighting on alternative matrix switched to parking light
Dirt texture 315/Integro improved
All buses: Companion seat configuration adjusted according to Readme. Addition: value 4 for two seats
O550: Alternative wheelcaps now repaintable
All buses: All text fields, where possible, set to Alpha 2
Repaintable license plate added to all buses
UL Euro 3/FL: Stand heater control display fixed
Partially incomplete button functions in heating control without AC fixed
Turning radius reduced
Door/driver light optimized on door opening
Interior light on front AC moved
Typos on clipboard corrected
Bicycle trailer dimensions corrected (Attention: New mapping)
Bicycle trailer template added
Seat templates improved
New script constfile “_Custom_Settings” for game controller, sound, and realism settings
New steering sounds (servo pump and tire squeal)
Transmission control details improved
Matrix brightness increased
⚙ Miscellaneous
Eichichtsee bus stop corrected on line map
Material error at Lichtentanne swimming hall fixed
Collision meshes adjusted
💨 Enjoy driving through the Thuringian Forest!
Changed files in this update