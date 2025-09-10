Celebrate with us and get ready for tons of celebrations in honour of Daeva Day! Look forward to gifts, daily rewards from the attendance list, Trillonerk’s Secret Gold Vault, a powerful buff from Festa, and more.
Running: 10th September (8:59 AM) to 8th October (9 AM CEST)
Anniversary Attendance
During the event you can get great items from the attendance list! The items can only be received once per account by characters from level 80. The daily login counter is reset every day at 9 AM.
Please note: The attendance list counts the number of days logged in, not the date that you log in. For example, if you don’t log into the game on day 2 of the event, you’ll receive the item from day 2 if you log in on day 3, the one from day 3 on day 4 etc.
You can pick up the following items from 10th September:
|Day
|Item
|1
|5x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star
|2
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|3
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|4
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|5
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|6
|5x [Event] Ancient Recovery Drug
|7
|1x [Event] Bundle with Birthday Cake Kisk
|8
|5x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star
|9
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|10
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|11
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|12
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|13
|3x [Event] Engraved Ultimate Manastone Selection Box
|14
|1x [Event] Dokkaebi Realm Extra Ticket
|15
|5x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star
|16
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|17
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|18
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|19
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|20
|5x [Event] Ancient Recovery Drug
|21
|1x [Event] Dokkaebi Realm Extra Ticket
|22
|5x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star
|23
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|24
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|25
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|26
|5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
|27
|3x [Event] Engraved Ultimate Manastone Selection Box
|28
|1x +6 Extreme Equipment Chest
Powerful Login Bonus
Enter the world of Atreia, spend time there, and enjoy some great rewards!
Rewards for Time Spent in Atreia
- Logged in for 30 minutes: 6x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin
- Logged in for 60 minutes: 6x [Event] Transformation Group Flag (Collection)
- Logged in for 120 minutes: 1x [Event] Lord’s Sacred Water
Notes
- For characters from level 80
- Login is reset daily at 9 AM (CEST)
- Rewards can be received by multiple characters on an account, as long as the necessary login duration is met
Trillonerk’s Secret Gold Vault
All players level 80 and above can enter the solo instance for free once per day. You can get additional entries from the ticket shop.
Upon entering the instance, you transform into the Black Ranger and receive a set of special skills. Use these gifts to get rid of the monsters within the given time. Your rank will then be calculated based on the points you have achieved. The better your rank, the better your rewards:
Rank S receives 6x Imperial Chest Key, Rank A 4x Imperial Chest Key, Rank B 3x Imperial Chest Key, Rank C 2x Imperial Chest Key, and Ranks D to F go empty-handed.
Keep an eye out for bosses, as they will grant you huge amounts of XP! Once you’ve been victorious, open Trillonerk’s Safe and the chests contained within and reward yourself with [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coins.
Exchanging the Daevas Coins
Visit Hustlerinerk in the Inggison Illusion Fortress (Elyos) or the Gelkmaros Fortress (Asmodians) to exchange the [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coins for the following items:
- [Event] [Emotion Card] Raccoon Celebration
- [Event] Ultimate Ambush Weapon Selection Box
- [Event] Ultimate Ciclonica Weapon Selection Box
- ... and much more!
Anniversary Gifts
Get ready to party! We’ve put together the following gifts for you:
Free Box in the Shop
[Rune] Ultimate Transformation Contract Selection Box (4 types)
Between 24th September (9 AM) and 1st October (8:59 AM CET) you can collect the box once per account (requires level-85 character).
Survey Gifts
Between 24th September (9 AM) and 1st October (8:59 AM CET), you can collect the following items via the in-game survey feature:
- 16x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star
- 16x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Silver Star
- 1x [Event] Class A, Level 4 Minion Contract Selection Box (5 types)
- 6x [Event] Pledge Tablet
- 160x Sakhril
- 1x [Event] Legendary Transformation Contract Selection Box (10 types)
Survey Conditions
- For characters of level 85
- Items can only be collected once per account
- Items can only be collected during the stated period
- All items available from the survey can be neither traded nor sold
- Once collected by a character, the items cannot be transferred to another
Festa’s Power
In celebration of the 16th anniversary, the generous NPC Festa will appear in the Guardian Garrison and Archon Garrison in Aphsaranta. For a small donation of 1 Kinah, she’ll give you a 1-hour anniversary buff with the following attributes:
- +3,500 HP
- +2% Attack Speed
- +2% Casting Speed
- +2% Movement Speed
- +150 Magic Attack
- +150 Physical Attack
- +250 Accuracy
- +250 Magical Accuracy
Note
The items [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coins and [16th Anniversary] Ticket: Trillonerk’s Secret Gold Vault will be removed from the game at the end of the event.
