Anniversary Attendance

Day Item 1 5x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star 2 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 3 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 4 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 5 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 6 5x [Event] Ancient Recovery Drug 7 1x [Event] Bundle with Birthday Cake Kisk 8 5x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star 9 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 10 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 11 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 12 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 13 3x [Event] Engraved Ultimate Manastone Selection Box 14 1x [Event] Dokkaebi Realm Extra Ticket 15 5x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star 16 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 17 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 18 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 19 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 20 5x [Event] Ancient Recovery Drug 21 1x [Event] Dokkaebi Realm Extra Ticket 22 5x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star 23 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 24 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 25 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 26 5x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin 27 3x [Event] Engraved Ultimate Manastone Selection Box 28 1x +6 Extreme Equipment Chest

Powerful Login Bonus

Logged in for 30 minutes: 6x [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coin

Logged in for 60 minutes: 6x [Event] Transformation Group Flag (Collection)

Logged in for 120 minutes: 1x [Event] Lord’s Sacred Water

For characters from level 80

Login is reset daily at 9 AM (CEST)

Rewards can be received by multiple characters on an account, as long as the necessary login duration is met

Trillonerk’s Secret Gold Vault

Exchanging the Daevas Coins

[Event] [Emotion Card] Raccoon Celebration

[Event] Ultimate Ambush Weapon Selection Box

[Event] Ultimate Ciclonica Weapon Selection Box

... and much more!

Anniversary Gifts

Free Box in the Shop

Survey Gifts

16x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Golden Star

16x [Event] Lodas’ Greater Silver Star

1x [Event] Class A, Level 4 Minion Contract Selection Box (5 types)

6x [Event] Pledge Tablet

160x Sakhril

1x [Event] Legendary Transformation Contract Selection Box (10 types)

For characters of level 85

Items can only be collected once per account

Items can only be collected during the stated period

All items available from the survey can be neither traded nor sold

Once collected by a character, the items cannot be transferred to another

Festa’s Power

+3,500 HP

+2% Attack Speed

+2% Casting Speed

+2% Movement Speed

+150 Magic Attack

+150 Physical Attack

+250 Accuracy

+250 Magical Accuracy

Note

Celebrate with us and get ready for tons of celebrations in honour of Daeva Day! Look forward to gifts, daily rewards from the attendance list, Trillonerk’s Secret Gold Vault, a powerful buff from Festa, and more.10th September (8:59 AM) to 8th October (9 AM CEST)During the event you can get great items from the attendance list! The items can only be received once per account by characters from level 80. The daily login counter is reset every day at 9 AM.: The attendance list counts the number of days logged in, not the date that you log in. For example, if you don’t log into the game on day 2 of the event, you’ll receive the item from day 2 if you log in on day 3, the one from day 3 on day 4 etc.You can pick up the following items from 10th September:Enter the world of Atreia, spend time there, and enjoy some great rewards!All players level 80 and above can enter the solo instance for free once per day. You can get additional entries from the ticket shop.Upon entering the instance, you transform into the Black Ranger and receive a set of special skills. Use these gifts to get rid of the monsters within the given time. Your rank will then be calculated based on the points you have achieved. The better your rank, the better your rewards:Rank S receives 6x Imperial Chest Key, Rank A 4x Imperial Chest Key, Rank B 3x Imperial Chest Key, Rank C 2x Imperial Chest Key, and Ranks D to F go empty-handed.Keep an eye out for bosses, as they will grant you huge amounts of XP! Once you’ve been victorious, open Trillonerk’s Safe and the chests contained within and reward yourself withVisit Hustlerinerk in the Inggison Illusion Fortress (Elyos) or the Gelkmaros Fortress (Asmodians) to exchange the [16th Anniversary] Daevas Coins for the following items:Get ready to party! We’ve put together the following gifts for you:Betweenyou can collect the box once per account (requires level-85 character).Between, you can collect the following items via the in-game survey feature:In celebration of the 16th anniversary, the generous NPC Festa will appear in the Guardian Garrison and Archon Garrison in Aphsaranta. For a small donation of 1 Kinah, she’ll give you a 1-hour anniversary buff with the following attributes:The itemsandwill be removed from the game at the end of the event.