Marketplace is Here!
The wait is finally over — Marketplace has arrived! A brand new way to trade - Marketplace gives you the power to set prices, browse deals, and shape the economy together.
New Item Info – Items now display a fresh new look, including price history for Marketplace trades. Track trends and spot the best deals!
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed plugin event error with player customization.
- Interaction indicators now appear properly on top of Sign message bubbles.
- Empty signs no longer awkwardly display blank bubbles.
Changed files in this update