Marketplace is Here!

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed plugin event error with player customization.



Interaction indicators now appear properly on top of Sign message bubbles.



Empty signs no longer awkwardly display blank bubbles.



The wait is finally over — Marketplace has arrived! A brand new way to trade - Marketplace gives you the power to set prices, browse deals, and shape the economy together.New Item Info – Items now display a fresh new look, including price history for Marketplace trades. Track trends and spot the best deals!