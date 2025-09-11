 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19910679
Update notes via Steam Community

Marketplace is Here!


The wait is finally over — Marketplace has arrived! A brand new way to trade - Marketplace gives you the power to set prices, browse deals, and shape the economy together.

New Item Info – Items now display a fresh new look, including price history for Marketplace trades. Track trends and spot the best deals!

Bug Fixes & Improvements


  • Fixed plugin event error with player customization.
  • Interaction indicators now appear properly on top of Sign message bubbles.
  • Empty signs no longer awkwardly display blank bubbles.

