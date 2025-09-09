We support the game, analyze feedback, and regularly release updates. Today, the project received a global patch.

Fixes:

1) Fixed some save points.

2) Fixed issues with the lantern.

3) Fixed issues with the door in the hut at the “Shore” location.

4) Added additional collisions to prevent the most cunning players from getting through.

5) Fixed phrases spoken by the fortune teller in the “Village” location and added subtitles to them

6) Fixed the incorrectly working “Superman” achievement

7) Fixed some subtitles in the “Cave” that were not working correctly

Content additions:

1) Replaced the actor's reaction to fear to immerse the player more in the atmosphere.

2) Made the monster's appearance in the “Dungeon” location more varied.

3) Added a newspaper clipping to the “Village” location that reveals more about the lore of these places.

4) Removed 2 hatches in the “Cave” location at the request of players.

5) Added a very interesting magazine, you will definitely like it if you find it 😊.

6) Worked on the sounds in the “Cave” for a better atmosphere.

7) Added additional content to the diary, which will immerse you even more in the story.

Thank you for your comments, streams, and reviews. It means a lot to our team! We appreciate every word and work hard for you!