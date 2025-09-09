This patch comes with a variety of small bug fixes, some new features and points of interest on the map:



Pirate Voice lines are now more humanlike.

Pirate Death animations corrected to match their build

Fixed some nav mesh issues in the desert that left enemies dumbfounded

Day/night atmosphere refined to maintain colorful daylight while having a more forgiving dark at night, thank the moon.

Fixed a bug causing enemies to roam around after they died, without even needing the help of a necromancer. Enemies should now despawn shortly after death, leaving only their respective loot nearby.

Fixed a foot IK issue with some pairs of leg armor that caused the feet to jiggle

Matched various armor icons to their correct gear pieces

Some vegetation locations were tweaked to not block or interfere with structures.

Fixed the Hit Taken animation of the player to avoid/reduce enemies stunlocking the player unfairly when attacked by multiple enemies.

Tweaked bow damages to reflect their quality and rarity in the world

Boosted the number of berries that can be harvested from berry plants,

Also lowered the crafting ingredient requirement to craft juice from berries to balance out hydration struggles at earlier levels

Fixed the bear form spell making the player invisible.



Also added new points of interest in the world to explore. Some will keep their gates closed to the player while construction is underway for larger projects, but no spoilers



Enjoy and stay tuned for more cool stuff!