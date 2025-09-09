 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19910601 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch comes with a variety of small bug fixes, some new features and points of interest on the map:

Pirate Voice lines are now more humanlike.
Pirate Death animations corrected to match their build
Fixed some nav mesh issues in the desert that left enemies dumbfounded
Day/night atmosphere refined to maintain colorful daylight while having a more forgiving dark at night, thank the moon.
Fixed a bug causing enemies to roam around after they died, without even needing the help of a necromancer. Enemies should now despawn shortly after death, leaving only their respective loot nearby.
Fixed a foot IK issue with some pairs of leg armor that caused the feet to jiggle
Matched various armor icons to their correct gear pieces
Some vegetation locations were tweaked to not block or interfere with structures.
Fixed the Hit Taken animation of the player to avoid/reduce enemies stunlocking the player unfairly when attacked by multiple enemies.
Tweaked bow damages to reflect their quality and rarity in the world
Boosted the number of berries that can be harvested from berry plants,
Also lowered the crafting ingredient requirement to craft juice from berries to balance out hydration struggles at earlier levels
Fixed the bear form spell making the player invisible.

Also added new points of interest in the world to explore. Some will keep their gates closed to the player while construction is underway for larger projects, but no spoilers

Enjoy and stay tuned for more cool stuff!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3752811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link