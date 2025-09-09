Commander! The version update (v0.5.2) has been released with the following changes:
Fixed an issue where certain loadout materials displayed abnormally
Fixed an issue where some mech movement animations behaved abnormally
Fixed abnormal stacking of skill costs for modules M32, M83, M151, and M167 during battles
Fixed abnormal effects of module M35 during battles
Fixed abnormal data stacking of module M70 during battles and extended its effect duration
Fixed module M82 not functioning in battles
Fixed stacking issue of module M96 data
Fixed incorrect mission objectives in event settlements
Fixed the issue where the "Helstorm" Heavy Rotary Cannon’s Rapid Fire were blocked by dead Poison Frog
Fixed an issue where the tutorial could not continue due to specific operations
Fixed an issue where the event duration UI displayed incorrectly
If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to reach out to us via the Steam Discussion or our official community platform!
Changed files in this update