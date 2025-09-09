 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910599
Update notes via Steam Community

Commander! The version update (v0.5.2) has been released with the following changes:

  • Fixed an issue where certain loadout materials displayed abnormally

  • Fixed an issue where some mech movement animations behaved abnormally

  • Fixed abnormal stacking of skill costs for modules M32, M83, M151, and M167 during battles

  • Fixed abnormal effects of module M35 during battles

  • Fixed abnormal data stacking of module M70 during battles and extended its effect duration

  • Fixed module M82 not functioning in battles

  • Fixed stacking issue of module M96 data

  • Fixed incorrect mission objectives in event settlements

  • Fixed the issue where the "Helstorm" Heavy Rotary Cannon’s Rapid Fire were blocked by dead Poison Frog

  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial could not continue due to specific operations

  • Fixed an issue where the event duration UI displayed incorrectly

If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to reach out to us via the Steam Discussion or our official community platform!

