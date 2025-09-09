Commander! The version update (v0.5.2) has been released with the following changes:

Fixed an issue where certain loadout materials displayed abnormally

Fixed an issue where some mech movement animations behaved abnormally

Fixed abnormal stacking of skill costs for modules M32, M83, M151, and M167 during battles

Fixed abnormal effects of module M35 during battles

Fixed abnormal data stacking of module M70 during battles and extended its effect duration

Fixed module M82 not functioning in battles

Fixed stacking issue of module M96 data

Fixed incorrect mission objectives in event settlements

Fixed the issue where the "Helstorm" Heavy Rotary Cannon’s Rapid Fire were blocked by dead Poison Frog

Fixed an issue where the tutorial could not continue due to specific operations

Fixed an issue where the event duration UI displayed incorrectly

If you encounter any issues after the update, feel free to reach out to us via the Steam Discussion or our official community platform!