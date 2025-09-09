Alpha Net 8.6.2
1 Adjusted torch lighting
2 Adjusted lighting for the Iron Forge, Copper Forge, and Glass Kiln
3 Adjusted crystal lighting
4 Adjusted crystal refiner lighting
5 Synchronized arm armor speed
6 Adjusted notification text clarity
7 Adjusted treasure chest size
Alpha Net 8.5.9
1 Fixed a bug with right-click saves
2 Adjusted player heads
3 Adjusted male player tops
4 Adjusted female player tops
5 Adjusted player pants movement animation
6 Adjusted player pants jump animation
7 Adjusted player arm animation
8 Reworked Iron Helmet
9 Reworked Iron Breastplate
10 Reworked Iron Greaves
11 Reworked Silver Helmet
12 Reworked Silver Breastplate
13 Reworked Silver Greaves
14 Reworked Gold Helmet
15 Reworked Gold Breastplate
16 Reworked Gold Greaves
17 Fixed a bug where the quickbar wouldn't update after closing the backpack
18 Adjusted character item offsets
19 Added Iron Arm Guards
20 Added Iron Arm Guards display
Changed files in this update