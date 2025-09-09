 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19910589 Edited 9 September 2025 – 11:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 8.6.2

1 Adjusted torch lighting

2 Adjusted lighting for the Iron Forge, Copper Forge, and Glass Kiln

3 Adjusted crystal lighting

4 Adjusted crystal refiner lighting

5 Synchronized arm armor speed

6 Adjusted notification text clarity

7 Adjusted treasure chest size

Alpha Net 8.5.9

1 Fixed a bug with right-click saves

2 Adjusted player heads

3 Adjusted male player tops

4 Adjusted female player tops

5 Adjusted player pants movement animation

6 Adjusted player pants jump animation

7 Adjusted player arm animation

8 Reworked Iron Helmet

9 Reworked Iron Breastplate

10 Reworked Iron Greaves

11 Reworked Silver Helmet

12 Reworked Silver Breastplate

13 Reworked Silver Greaves

14 Reworked Gold Helmet

15 Reworked Gold Breastplate

16 Reworked Gold Greaves

17 Fixed a bug where the quickbar wouldn't update after closing the backpack

18 Adjusted character item offsets

19 Added Iron Arm Guards

20 Added Iron Arm Guards display

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link