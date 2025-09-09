 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910574 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixes a bug where all possible deductions and motives were unlocked at the start of case three. Unfortunately, all savegame-files where the third case was started on version 1.1.3. will continue having this bug. All other savegame-files are fine or will be fixed by starting the third case on version 1.1.4

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 1841191
Windows Depot 1841192
Linux Depot 1841193
