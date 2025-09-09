 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910522 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Slayer: The Demon Haunted World – Update Details

Hello,
This is the development team of Slayer: The Demon Haunted World.

In this update, we focused on enhancing immersion through additional dialogue in the tutorial and world map, introduced two new items related to falling hazards, and rebalanced projectile DOT (damage-over-time) mechanics.

Though this is a relatively small-scale patch, we consider it a meaningful step toward expanding what makes Slayer unique — offering strategic, high-tension gameplay experiences.

Patch Notes

1. Added dialogue to the tutorial and world map

  • A new line of dialogue has been added to the guard at the end of the tutorial, offering a short in-universe guide before players move forward.

  • Additional guard NPCs at the sea gates on the world map now feature dialogue as well, adding atmosphere and narrative context to exploration.

2. New Item: Wings of Salvation

  • To reduce the frustration caused by instant game-overs from falls, we’ve added the “Wings of Salvation” item.

  • If the player possesses this item, it automatically activates upon falling to restore them to their last position before the fall.

3. New Item: Graven Sole

  • We’ve also added “Graven Sole,” which prevents all falls in the stage where it is used.

  • This item is particularly useful in maps with high verticality and will enable more strategic planning and survivability.

4. Projectile DOT Damage Adjustment

  • We fixed an issue where projectile-based damage-over-time effects were applying lower-than-intended damage.

  • These values have now been corrected, and DOT-based skills and weapons will be more effective as a result.

Looking Ahead

We continue to monitor gameplay feedback and data closely in our ongoing effort to improve the combat feel and overall immersion of Slayer.

The highly anticipated Fallen Mode is actively in development.
It will introduce a fully restructured map, new enemies, expanded story branches, and high-difficulty content worthy of a major update.

We are also preparing improvements to controls, new boss patterns, and expanded skill tree systems — all of which we’ll share more about in the near future.

We extend our deepest thanks to everyone who continues to play and support Slayer.
Your feedback and encouragement are what drive us forward.
We are committed to making Slayer deeper, more polished, and more rewarding with every update.

Thank you,
The Slayer: The Demon Haunted World Dev Team

