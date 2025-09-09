Version 9.0.2
Changes:
Added Skye avatar in the shop
Aurelia’s new look throughout the game!
Added Cobra keys and Pharaoh's tokens to the Oracle gift and mystery boxes
Added Cobra keys to email subscription rewards
Added Cobra keys, Soul ember and Twilight hourglass to Anniversary and New Player event shops
Daily and Weekly Quests rewards are now auto claimed and come through the mail in game
Added the Merchant Ship in the Town for the gear chest special offers
Battle Pass milestones extended to milestone 35
Allow duplicate experiments on the Alchemist when you have one or two experiments left in the current tree
Autoscroll when open Battle Pass pop up on the first claimable reward
Changed notification logic for Pharaoh’s Vault
Changed requirements visuals for the Beasts / Ancient Artifacts popups
Made the special offers icons smaller and less distracting
Enhanсed and refined various in-game icons
Made the map darker to improve the visibility of the missions
[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Battle Cry effects multipliers from the Talents and Campaign perks
[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Fate multipliers from the Talents
Fixes:
Removed the older chests when player unlocks better ones from the rolls
Change the attributes order on the Beast profile inspect to follow the card of the Beast
Updated the information box on the medals of recognition (correct values of the medals effects and the formula)
Various minor bugs fixed
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv
For the full patch notes list visit:
https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/
