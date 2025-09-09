Version 9.0.2



Changes:

Aurelia’s new look throughout the game!

Added Skye avatar in the shop

Added Cobra keys and Pharaoh's tokens to the Oracle gift and mystery boxes

Added Cobra keys to email subscription rewards

Added Cobra keys, Soul ember and Twilight hourglass to Anniversary and New Player event shops

Daily and Weekly Quests rewards are now auto claimed and come through the mail in game

Added the Merchant Ship in the Town for the gear chest special offers

Battle Pass milestones extended to milestone 35

Allow duplicate experiments on the Alchemist when you have one or two experiments left in the current tree

Autoscroll when open Battle Pass pop up on the first claimable reward

Changed notification logic for Pharaoh’s Vault

Changed requirements visuals for the Beasts / Ancient Artifacts popups

Made the special offers icons smaller and less distracting

Enhanсed and refined various in-game icons

Made the map darker to improve the visibility of the missions

[Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Battle Cry effects multipliers from the Talents and Campaign perks