9 September 2025 Build 19910463 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 9.0.2


Changes:

  • Added Skye avatar in the shop 

  • Aurelia’s new look throughout the game!

  • Added Cobra keys and Pharaoh's tokens to the Oracle gift and mystery boxes

  • Added Cobra keys to email subscription rewards

  • Added Cobra keys, Soul ember and Twilight hourglass to Anniversary and New Player event shops

  • Daily and Weekly Quests rewards are now auto claimed and come through the mail in game

  • Added the Merchant Ship in the Town for the gear chest special offers

  • Battle Pass milestones extended to milestone 35

  • Allow duplicate experiments on the Alchemist when you have one or two experiments left in the current tree

  • Autoscroll when open Battle Pass pop up on the first claimable reward

  • Changed notification logic for Pharaoh’s Vault

  • Changed requirements visuals for the Beasts / Ancient Artifacts popups

  • Made the special offers icons smaller and less distracting

  • Enhanсed and refined various in-game icons

  • Made the map darker to improve the visibility of the missions 

  • [Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Battle Cry effects multipliers from the Talents and Campaign perks 

  • [Players Suggestion] Significantly increased Fate multipliers from the Talents

Fixes:

  • Removed the older chests when player unlocks better ones from the rolls

  • Change the attributes order on the Beast profile inspect to follow the card of the Beast

  • Updated the information box on the medals of recognition (correct values of the medals effects and the formula) 

  • Various minor bugs fixed

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/StzRZmv

For the full patch notes list visit:

https://holydaygames.com/patchnotes/firestone-patch-notes/



