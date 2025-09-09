Hi protectors! This is LIFUEL.

This update brings a new feature, the Compendium.

Originally, we planned to launch "Hard Mode (Alert Level)" at the end of September. However, through your feedback, we realized that many players would like to have access to game information, so we've developed the Compendium feature in addition to our original schedule. (The original schedule is still on track, so don't worry.)

We have made many internal adjustments in the process of preparing the Compendium, so we would like to explain the changes and additions through this announcement.

Database

The database contains two main types of information:

- Intelligence Database: All information within the game can be viewed.

- Logs: You can review the records of previous runs.

Library

There are 5 types of information that can be viewed in the Library:

- Skills and components

- Modules

- Weapon modifications

- Enemies

- Systems

It contains some elements that have not been explicitly explained before, such as:

- Differences in skill borders (rarity levels)

- Skill attributes and attribute-exclusive special parts

Of course system-related explanations have also been added. Players will be able to revisit what they have learned in the tutorials, while also including explanations that only exist at the system level. The UI of the original tutorials will also be unified into the library design stiyle.

To help players better understand, we have added some new images and descriptions for content that currently exists only as a system. Hopefully these will become part of the game guide. These contents are based on the questions that you often ask, we will also keep optimizing and adjusting based on players feedback if there's any new feedback in the future.

The following content has been added in this update:

- Destructive power and damage value

- Accumulation

- Increase and increase degrees

- Direct and indirect attacks (mutual objects)

- And the others.

Log

In the log, players can view skills, modules, etc. gained from previous playthroughs. The UI/UX is consistent with the backpack, allowing for intuitive viewing of detailed information.

Loop Record

When a run is over, a summary message is displayed, giving players an at-a-glance look at the results of the run.

Conclusion

During this development process, we thought about how to give players more detailed information about the game. Also, we standardized some of the design and explanation methods and put a lot of thought into the ease of operation.

However, these convenience improvements are not new game features, and we are preparing the next update with more care. Here I would like to briefly describe the update plan.

The next update will introduce Hard Mode (Alert Level) as indicated in the roadmap. Previously, Alert Levels 1~3 only adjusted the difficulty through numerical changes. Originally, during the Early Access phase, we only intended to build the system first, and then gradually add the levels afterward, but considering that the game has slightly less content, we temporarily added the minimum levels into the game and launched the game, which is the current version.

Next we will remake it to recreate a more complete system:

- 1~3 stage remake

- Adding Alert Levels

There are two directions we're going in regarding the Alert Levels:

The first is to add systems and content that will allow players to gradually experience the full level of the game as envisioned by the development team.

New enemies and systems will be added and integrated with existing systems to provide players with a deeper gameplay experience. The ultimate goal is makle our players and developers to reach a near-identical understanding of the game.

Secondly, challenge by design: taking higher risks in choices, but the corresponding higher rewards. Higher alert levels don't just add unreasonable restrictions, they make the game more action-packed and strategic.

The above updates are scheduled to go live at the end of September. September will be a busy month for development, but we'll still keep in touch with you all and actively take your comments into account in an effort to bring a great update.

