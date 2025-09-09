 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910407 Edited 9 September 2025 – 11:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • clarified skill description for extra clams to include short surface time behavior
  • fixed bug where no more clams spawn after unlocking starting clams
  • added right click option to buy maximum of possible upgrades during expeditions
  • replaced default app icon with otter face
  • clam charge skill now shows number of clams cracked by otters and accumulates damage
  • reduced clam contribution time to have more otters smashing
  • lowered audio start volumes
  • achievement - another one - will now be triggered on clearing lvl 25 with the 2nd colony


Thanks from otterhands! 🦦🦦🦦

