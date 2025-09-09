- clarified skill description for extra clams to include short surface time behavior
- fixed bug where no more clams spawn after unlocking starting clams
- added right click option to buy maximum of possible upgrades during expeditions
- replaced default app icon with otter face
- clam charge skill now shows number of clams cracked by otters and accumulates damage
- reduced clam contribution time to have more otters smashing
- lowered audio start volumes
- achievement - another one - will now be triggered on clearing lvl 25 with the 2nd colony
Thanks from otterhands! 🦦🦦🦦
Changed files in this update