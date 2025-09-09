2025年9月9日第一次更新补丁
优化内容：
1、优化了鱼水神功的数值，消耗小周天从3点改为1点
2、优化了武学的槽位占用体系，降低单体攻击武功的槽位占用
3、优化了寒铁傀儡挑战，狼九思也可以重复挑战了
修复bug：
1、修复了万珍阁任务钱府状态有可能不正确的bug
2、修复了必报山庄狐寒雪师姐剧情中狼九思卡住的bug
3、修复了广临城鲲鹏教据点中狼九思可能会卡住的bug
4、修复了进入战斗后，偶发的敌人不再索敌的bug
5、修复了百灵御雪颖任务可能重复触发动画的bug
6、修复了大部分已知的文字和头像问题
