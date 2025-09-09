Dear players,

Thank you for your continued support! We highly value your feedback, and this major update brings a series of fixes and improvements to enhance your overall experience:

1. Fixed the black screen issue after pressing Start Game.

2. Fixed the button failure when no dialogue options were available.

3. Fixed the black screen at the beginning of the hidden side story.

4. Fixed the infinite loop at the end of Chapter 10.

5. Fixed the issue where the next line would not auto-progress after selecting an option.

6. All English localization text has been manually proofread, making the reading experience smoother and more natural.

7. The English version now features newly recorded voice acting by professional actors, making performances more emotional and authentic.

We will continue to listen to our community and keep improving the game experience. Thank you for your patience and passionate support, enjoy the game!

Tarnaki Games