 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19910253 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Further changes for onboard combat. 1) Crew will now open doors to shoot any pirates on the other side. 2) Crew will switch combat target if a moving near another pirate. 3) Crew no longer check for non assigned jobs (heal/sleep etc) if there is an emergency (combat/fire). That should be the main combat improvements at the moment. But do let me know if spot any odd crew behaviour.

Patch notes:-

  • Improve: Line of sight takes into account doors, and crew will now open them to engage enemies.
  • Improve: Closer pirate check when moving to combat.
  • Improve: Workers no longer check for heal/sleep/bathroom/statis if emergency.
  • Improve: Pirate/Trader ships now attempt to dock at closest airlocks, not random.
  • Fix: Don't check for combat if moving to heal/repair.
  • Fix: Dead characters outside, but on tiles, need disposing.
  • Fix: Restrict dead disposal at ship docked airlock location.


Nick

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1712111
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1712112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link