Patch notes:-
- Improve: Line of sight takes into account doors, and crew will now open them to engage enemies.
- Improve: Closer pirate check when moving to combat.
- Improve: Workers no longer check for heal/sleep/bathroom/statis if emergency.
- Improve: Pirate/Trader ships now attempt to dock at closest airlocks, not random.
- Fix: Don't check for combat if moving to heal/repair.
- Fix: Dead characters outside, but on tiles, need disposing.
- Fix: Restrict dead disposal at ship docked airlock location.
Nick
Changed files in this update