Improve: Line of sight takes into account doors, and crew will now open them to engage enemies.



Improve: Closer pirate check when moving to combat.



Improve: Workers no longer check for heal/sleep/bathroom/statis if emergency.



Improve: Pirate/Trader ships now attempt to dock at closest airlocks, not random.



Fix: Don't check for combat if moving to heal/repair.



Fix: Dead characters outside, but on tiles, need disposing.



Fix: Restrict dead disposal at ship docked airlock location.



Further changes for onboard combat. 1) Crew will now open doors to shoot any pirates on the other side. 2) Crew will switch combat target if a moving near another pirate. 3) Crew no longer check for non assigned jobs (heal/sleep etc) if there is an emergency (combat/fire). That should be the main combat improvements at the moment. But do let me know if spot any odd crew behaviour.Patch notes:-Nick