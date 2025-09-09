 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910246 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here is a new update with some quality of life improvements as well as some fixes.

• Added a new attack flash when enemies get hit.

• Added new details to Trader McCracken's location.

• Added new lighting and details to Rocky Cave.

• Fixed some Cultists that were unable to reach player location.

• Fixed kneeling Cultists not reacting to player.

• Optimized Cult Leader Orb.

• Removed inaccessible watchtower to avoid confusion.

• Adjusted out of bounds collision.

Thank you everyone! If you run into any bugs or issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀


New Rocky Cave Location Improvements:


New Trader McCracken Location Improvements:

