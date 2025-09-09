Hey everyone, here is a new update with some quality of life improvements as well as some fixes.
• Added a new attack flash when enemies get hit.
• Added new details to Trader McCracken's location.
• Added new lighting and details to Rocky Cave.
• Fixed some Cultists that were unable to reach player location.
• Fixed kneeling Cultists not reacting to player.
• Optimized Cult Leader Orb.
• Removed inaccessible watchtower to avoid confusion.
• Adjusted out of bounds collision.
Thank you everyone! If you run into any bugs or issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)
Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀
New Rocky Cave Location Improvements:
New Trader McCracken Location Improvements:
