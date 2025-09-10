Hi everyone,

We’ve got another update coming your way! As always, we’re keeping track of all your feedback on social media, Steam, and Discord. Your input has been invaluable and we continue to work on Kaiserpunk with your feedback in mind.

For this update, we’ve focused more on UI/UX, making parts of the city building easier to navigate and addressing some common issues. In addition we’ve added cloud support and enabled deletion of save games from within the main menu of the game, something we know many of you have asked for.

We’ve also added a new resource panel available in the City building view to help you keep track of your resources better without needing to switch over to the more comprehensive Resource Overview Panel. It’s available through a new HUD button and shows you your stock and balance.

Another new thing you’ll be able to find in the HUD is a Production Overview option that allows you to toggle resource icons that show up above all production buildings to help you navigate your city better and see what’s being produced where.



Speaking of navigating your city more easily, something we know has been highly requested, we've also added the ability to navigate to any building in your city by simply double clicking them in the Building Overview Panel.



You can read the full changelog further down below.

Official Wiki

On a separate note, have you seen the official Kaiserpunk wiki? Check it out here for useful information to assist you in the game. It’s constantly being expanded, so let us know if there’s something in particular you’d like to learn more about - or feel free to add it yourself, since it’s open to everyone.

If you unfortunately happen to encounter any bugs, please help us by reporting them to kaiserpunk_support@overseer-publishing.com so we can act on them as fast and efficiently as possible. We hope you’ll enjoy this update and stay tuned for more news and updates in the future.



- The Overseer Team



Full changelog - 1.01.009