9 September 2025 Build 19910226 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
️⚔️ Deck of Destiny: Battleforge – First Update is Live! 🃏

Hello Warriors! 👋

I've released the first update for Deck of Destiny: Battleforge! This update was shaped by your feedback and is a first step towards making the game smoother and more fun.

🆕 What's in this update?

  • Fixed the issue where the "Resolution" option in the settings menu was resetting when the game started.

  • Character movement speeds have been increased.

  • Gold loot amounts have been increased.

  • Upgrade prices have been rearranged.

  • Quest and chest tracking icons have been enlarged.

  • Fixed the bulk sound error when picking up a magnet.

  • Tips have been added to the loading screen.

  • Added visuals to reward notifications.

  • Quest rewards have been adjusted.

  • Improvements have been made to general performance and game flow.


🔮 Upcoming Updates 🔮
I'm constantly working to improve Deck of Destiny: Battleforge and bring you the best experience. I'll share more about future updates soon. I'm working tirelessly to further improve the game and bring you the best experience.

💬 Looking Forward to Your Feedback 💬
I want to hear your thoughts on new features and improvements. Your feedback helps me make the game even better. Feel free to share your ideas with me! Thank you for shaping the future of Deck of Destiny: Battleforge together. I'm grateful for you joining me on this exciting journey.

See you on the battlefield!

Thank you, and happy gaming! 💜
Furkan Selçuk

Steam Community: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3167610

Twitter: https://x.com/DofDBattleforge

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dodbattleforge/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/DofDBattleforge/

Discord: https://discord.gg/QaTwsex3We

