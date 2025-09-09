What's up, drivers!

We’ve got great news for macOS users — now you can play Street on Apple computers and laptops with Apple Silicon processors! The Mac version of the game is available on Steam.

If you see the Easy Anti-Cheat error “Invalid game executable path!” when launching the game, do the following:

Go to the game folder. Find the file named eac_launcher. Right-click on it and select "Get Info" from the context menu. In the window that opens, go to the General tab. Check the option "Open using Rosetta". After this, the game should launch without issues.

See you in the game!