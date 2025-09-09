Dear Smashers,
Please be informed of the below known issue after maintenance.
We are currently looking into this issue, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
Thank you for your patience.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update