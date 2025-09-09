 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19910187 Edited 9 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Dear Smashers,

Please be informed of the below known issue after maintenance.

We are currently looking into this issue, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Thank you for your patience.

[Known Issue Notice]

Changed files in this update

Smash Legends Content Depot 1352081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link