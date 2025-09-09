 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910164 Edited 9 September 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features/Modifications

  • Added AI Preset function to the Level Editor.

  • New units added: "Anuthiel", "Kai", "Mistheart Matron", "Spore-Dust Palais".

  • Updated animations for "NO. 28".

  • Revised descriptions for numerous skills and tile effects.

  • Updated a batch of keyword prompt texts.

  • Hold ALT to display enemy units' attack intentions.

  • Adjusted battle AI for some enemies.

  • Added new effects to certain skills.

  • Tweaked the confirmation popup logic for "End Turn" in battles.

  • Updated original art, sidebar unit icons, and avatars for some units.

  • Adjusted sound effect playback plans for some skills and units.

  • Modified the number display logic when units take damage.

  • Damage numbers will now also appear when objects/falling rocks on the battlefield take damage.

  • Added "Last Rounds" display for status effects on units.

  • Optimized the display of unit attributes in the Equipment Interface and Battlefield Unit Details Panel.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the game freeze issue caused by killing the neutral unit "Chieftain" in Main Quest 2.

  • Fixed the issue where movement operations from the previous area were not cleared when unlocking a new area.

  • Fixed the abnormal display of tile height information when deleting tiles in "Level Editor" mode.

  • Fixed the issue where lighting from the old map was not properly removed when switching maps in the "Level Editor".

  • Fixed the issue where terrain step edges around a tile were still displayed after the tile collapsed.

  • Fixed the incorrect display position of battlefield fog.

  • Fixed the unit position offset issue when switching between Top-Down View and Normal View.

  • Fixed the issue where the store showed "Insufficient Resources" even when resources were adequate.

  • Fixed the issue where unit actions could still be withdrawn successfully after using the withdraw function.

  • Fixed the issue where the camera was not locked during the opening sequence of the branch level in Main Quest 2.

  • Fixed the incorrect damage value display when additional damage effects were triggered.

  • Fixed the issue where enemies failed to attack friendly units in certain scenarios.

  • Fixed the unit overlap issue caused by enemy movement/charge in certain cases.

  • Fixed the issue where AI would seek out units in ununlocked areas.

  • Fixed the issue where Ground Lift data was not cleared after the interface was closed.

  • Fixed the issue where Yrsa's skill "Whirlwind" did not receive the "Vulnerable" effect bonus.

  • Fixed residual save data issues.

Known Issues

  • Missing performance effects such as some special effects and sound effects.

  • Incorrect background music playback in some levels.

  • Incomplete parts of the plot and branches.

  • Possible lag when friendly units finish moving if there are a large number of enemy units on the field.

Changed files in this update

