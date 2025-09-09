Optimized the display of unit attributes in the Equipment Interface and Battlefield Unit Details Panel.

Added "Last Rounds" display for status effects on units.

Damage numbers will now also appear when objects/falling rocks on the battlefield take damage.

Modified the number display logic when units take damage.

Adjusted sound effect playback plans for some skills and units.

Updated original art, sidebar unit icons, and avatars for some units.

Tweaked the confirmation popup logic for "End Turn" in battles.

Added new effects to certain skills.

Adjusted battle AI for some enemies.

Revised descriptions for numerous skills and tile effects.

Updated animations for "NO. 28".

Added AI Preset function to the Level Editor.

Fixed the game freeze issue caused by killing the neutral unit "Chieftain" in Main Quest 2.

Fixed the issue where movement operations from the previous area were not cleared when unlocking a new area.

Fixed the abnormal display of tile height information when deleting tiles in "Level Editor" mode.

Fixed the issue where lighting from the old map was not properly removed when switching maps in the "Level Editor".

Fixed the issue where terrain step edges around a tile were still displayed after the tile collapsed.

Fixed the incorrect display position of battlefield fog.

Fixed the unit position offset issue when switching between Top-Down View and Normal View.

Fixed the issue where the store showed "Insufficient Resources" even when resources were adequate.

Fixed the issue where unit actions could still be withdrawn successfully after using the withdraw function.

Fixed the issue where the camera was not locked during the opening sequence of the branch level in Main Quest 2.

Fixed the incorrect damage value display when additional damage effects were triggered.

Fixed the issue where enemies failed to attack friendly units in certain scenarios.

Fixed the unit overlap issue caused by enemy movement/charge in certain cases.

Fixed the issue where AI would seek out units in ununlocked areas.

Fixed the issue where Ground Lift data was not cleared after the interface was closed.

Fixed the issue where Yrsa's skill "Whirlwind" did not receive the "Vulnerable" effect bonus.