Hello Galactic Survivalists!

We've just deployed a small hotfix to resolve a few issues that now have fixes ready. Thanks for your continued feedback and support—keep exploring the stars!

Changelog: v1.13.2 B4801 2025-09-09



Fixes:

01066: PDA-Spawned, hostile drones do not attack the player (this fix will only work with non customised drones)

Fixed an issue in the API that a structure isn’t recognised after switching playfield

Invader vs Defender & Default Multiplayer: Added all SpaceWarpTarget playfields & all SolarSystemConfig Files (This will fix that all systems are snow story worlds, only applies to unexplored systems)

Fixed some trading exploits by removing buy and sell traders on the same poi

Fixed Talon Trades on Akua (Farm and Plantation) can get unresponsive after having talked to the settlement chief. (For all that are affected: open the console and type in "ds reload" and hit enter. Then again "ds reload" and hit enter again".)

Fixed Nemoris did not have the Control Station available (for those having already visited the system, please complete the steps manually as the fix will only work for fresh savegames)

Fixed Ningues Science Vessel was lacking a closet with Tales of Tash pad ( Open the console and type in "di". On the top right there is a 4-digit ID of the POI. Type to console "regenerate ID" and replace ID with the 4-digits)

Fix Fixed Huzzra had wrong dialogue when returning before crash site had been visited