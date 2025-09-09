 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19910159 Edited 9 September 2025 – 13:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Galactic Survivalists!

We've just deployed a small hotfix to resolve a few issues that now have fixes ready. Thanks for your continued feedback and support—keep exploring the stars!

Changelog: v1.13.2 B4801 2025-09-09

Fixes:

  • 01066: PDA-Spawned, hostile drones do not attack the player (this fix will only work with non customised drones)

  • Fixed an issue in the API that a structure isn’t recognised after switching playfield

  • Invader vs Defender & Default Multiplayer: Added all SpaceWarpTarget playfields & all SolarSystemConfig Files (This will fix that all systems are snow story worlds, only applies to unexplored systems)

  • Fixed some trading exploits by removing buy and sell traders on the same poi

  • Fixed Talon Trades on Akua (Farm and Plantation) can get unresponsive after having talked to the settlement chief. (For all that are affected: open the console and type in "ds reload" and hit enter. Then again "ds reload" and hit enter again".)

  • Fixed Nemoris did not have the Control Station available (for those having already visited the system, please complete the steps manually as the fix will only work for fresh savegames)

  • Fixed Ningues Science Vessel was lacking a closet with Tales of Tash pad ( Open the console and type in "di". On the top right there is a 4-digit ID of the POI. Type to console "regenerate ID" and replace ID with the 4-digits)

  • Fix Fixed Huzzra had wrong dialogue when returning before crash site had been visited

  • Invader vs Defender & Default Multiplayer: Fixed CoQ when looting some NPCs

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Empyrion - Galactic Survival Content Depot 383121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link