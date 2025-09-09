 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19910028
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This patch fixes a small bug where the loan shark's timer would reset to 45 Minutes whenever it ran out, allowing people to "get to port" using the boat and waiting, something that should be impossible.

Some poeple previously reported this issue and it also happened in the latest video from Markiplier :p

We found the fix a couple of days ago and planned to release it with some other content, but I'm releasing it immediately seeing how common it might've become. Also, we are working on new endings and might add some "special" ones just in case you manage to break it. Thank you all!

