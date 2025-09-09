- Vector shapes now have transformation overlay around their geometry, not visual bounds

- Fixed selecting vector shapes on tap

- Fixed Line tool in painting mode doesn't work correctly with symmetry, same with rectangle radius

- Fixed center active viewport command

- Fixed duplicating folder breaking timeline

- Fixed resize and then undo applying one frame to all key frames

- Fixed cel duration and visibility not duplicating on layer duplicate

- Fixed logo being flipped on right-to-left layout

* Fixed shapes aren’t created if the start point is left top corner of the canvas

* Fixed Rectangle not saving radius for .svg file

* Fixed Rectangle Stroke not covering the whole shape when using big radius

* Fixed crash reconnecting nodes in the Node Graph

* Fixed cutting and then pasting selected area

* Fixed shape shortcuts switching to vector on any toolset