- Vector shapes now have transformation overlay around their geometry, not visual bounds
- Fixed selecting vector shapes on tap
- Fixed Line tool in painting mode doesn't work correctly with symmetry, same with rectangle radius
- Fixed center active viewport command
- Fixed duplicating folder breaking timeline
- Fixed resize and then undo applying one frame to all key frames
- Fixed cel duration and visibility not duplicating on layer duplicate
- Fixed logo being flipped on right-to-left layout
* Fixed shapes aren’t created if the start point is left top corner of the canvas
* Fixed Rectangle not saving radius for .svg file
* Fixed Rectangle Stroke not covering the whole shape when using big radius
* Fixed crash reconnecting nodes in the Node Graph
* Fixed cutting and then pasting selected area
* Fixed shape shortcuts switching to vector on any toolset
Hotfixes 2.0.1.13
Windows 64-bit Depot 2218561
Linux 64-bit Depot 2218563
