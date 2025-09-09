 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19909964 Edited 9 September 2025 – 10:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Vector shapes now have transformation overlay around their geometry, not visual bounds
- Fixed selecting vector shapes on tap
- Fixed Line tool in painting mode doesn't work correctly with symmetry, same with rectangle radius
- Fixed center active viewport command
- Fixed duplicating folder breaking timeline
- Fixed resize and then undo applying one frame to all key frames
- Fixed cel duration and visibility not duplicating on layer duplicate
- Fixed logo being flipped on right-to-left layout
* Fixed shapes aren’t created if the start point is left top corner of the canvas
* Fixed Rectangle not saving radius for .svg file
* Fixed Rectangle Stroke not covering the whole shape when using big radius
* Fixed crash reconnecting nodes in the Node Graph
* Fixed cutting and then pasting selected area
* Fixed shape shortcuts switching to vector on any toolset

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218561
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2218563
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link