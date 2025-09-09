Update Log

Now, overlapping Mines will detonate sequentially when triggered by a minion. Extra mines won't detonate if the minion is already destroyed.



Removed the Special Stats HP Recovery.



Modified effects of 7 upgrades: Self Healing, Powerful Healing, Wheel of Fortune, Recovery Zone, Shield Link, First Aid, Egoism.



Modified preconditions of 1 upgrade: First Aid.



Modified types of 1 upgrade: Egoism.



Game parameters Minion Speed, Boss Speed, and Enemy Damage: Redesigned the growth curve after level 100.



Game parameter Minion HP: Redesigned the growth curve after level 60, and significantly reduced the growth rate after level 100.



Game parameter Boss HP: Adjusted in sync with Minion HP.



Adjusted the combat level requirements for unlocking all Challenge options.



Integrated the 9 separate Extra Difficulty challenges into a more intuitive difficulty level selection.



Added temporary icons for the difficulty level selection.



The Enable All and Disable All buttons for Challenges now no longer affect the difficulty level selection.



To gather new testing feedback and prevent unexpected errors, leaderboard data from v0.7.0t1 has been temporarily removed.



How To Get Beta Branch

Notice

Community

1. Right-click on Geometry Arena 2 in your Steam library.2. Click on "Properties".3. Click on "Betas" tab.4. Select "beta" from the drop-down box in the top right。5. UPDATE AND PLAY!Please be aware that the beta branch may contain potential bugs, which could even result in save file corruption. Ensure you regularly back up your saves.Here is the path of save file:%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\011 Games\Geometry Arena 2If you encounter any bugs, please report them to me. I will fix them immediately (if I'm awake).Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!