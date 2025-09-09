Dear players,
Thank you for your continuous support and feedback! In this update, we have fixed and optimized several issues as follows:
Fixes
*Fixed an issue where assassination could not return properly
*Fixed the display issue of SR Literate
*Fixed the display issue of the “Mental Calculation” trait and added new ways to obtain it
*Fixed an issue where assassinating main story characters could cause progression problems
*Fixed the UI issue that occurred after finishing Debate
Improvements
*Optimized loading speed to reduce waiting time
*Added additional synthesis paths for several Tags
*Updated the literary duel quest “All-inclusive”
We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Corrupt Official.
💬 Feel free to join our community to share your feedback and discuss with other players:
QQ Group：983443471
Discord：https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
Thank you again for your support!
—— LALALA GAMES
The Minister – Update Notice | Bug Fixes & Optimizations
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update