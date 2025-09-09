 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19909792
Dear players,

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback! In this update, we have fixed and optimized several issues as follows:

Fixes

*Fixed an issue where assassination could not return properly

*Fixed the display issue of SR Literate

*Fixed the display issue of the “Mental Calculation” trait and added new ways to obtain it

*Fixed an issue where assassinating main story characters could cause progression problems

*Fixed the UI issue that occurred after finishing Debate

Improvements

*Optimized loading speed to reduce waiting time

*Added additional synthesis paths for several Tags

*Updated the literary duel quest “All-inclusive”

We will continue listening to your feedback and improving the gameplay experience of The Corrupt Official.
💬 Feel free to join our community to share your feedback and discuss with other players:

QQ Group：983443471

Discord：https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

Thank you again for your support!

—— LALALA GAMES

