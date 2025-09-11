 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19909558 Edited 11 September 2025 – 12:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi fellow Setup Designers! 🎧🖌️

We’re excited to announce that the free Dream Garden Demo is now live! Step into the tranquil world of Japanese-inspired dioramas, try out all the building features, and start building your own relaxing garden. It’s the perfect chance to get a first taste of the cozy creative journey before the full release. We can’t wait to see what peaceful gardens you create!

Play the demo now!

Keep up with the latest news

We share all the updates on several platforms. Join our other communities to stay up-to-date!

Twitter TikTok Discord

Have a great time playing our game!

